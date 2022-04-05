Texas Rangers baseball affiliate Round Rock Express ready for season

The Round Rock Express is ready to open its season and morale is trending upward for the Texas Rangers AAA affiliate. That's thanks to the parent club spending roughly half a billion on free agent signings including infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

Express Manager Matt Hagen says, "For our players in our minor league system. Just to see the commitment our major league front office has made. That our front office has made. It's got a new buzz to it. You could feel that in camp this year."

"Definitely in Arizona. Just to see these big names come in. And then for our guys to have a chance to see these guys work and go about their business. It's an exciting time to be a part of the Texas Rangers," Hagen adds.

Catcher Sam Huff agrees with Hagen and says, "We're trying to build a culture to play winning baseball. And from top down that's what we want to show out every day and do our job. And be the best teammates we can be."

The Express begins its season against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the San Diego Padres affiliate, on April 5. For more information and to get tickets you can go here.

