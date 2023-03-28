Texas officially introduces Rodney Terry as UT men's basketball head coach

A day after it was announced, Texas officially introduced Rodney Terry as its new men's basketball head coach.

After 30-plus years of coaching, which includes two stops at Texas as an assistant, Rodney Terry finally gets the opportunity he said he's been preparing for his whole life.

"I was always one of those guys that aspired and wanted to be an elite high major coach, and that was my goal. And man, I'm getting a chance to live that out right now here at the University of Texas. I'm so proud and so honored to have that opportunity," said Terry, UT men's basketball head coach.

An opportunity he served on an interim basis starting back in December 2022. He took the position when head coach Chris Beard was suspended, and eventually fired, following a felony domestic assault charge, which was later dropped.

"Obviously, Chris was our leader in terms of the architect of really making final decisions on putting together, you know, individual guys. But we all had a say in who we brought into our program. So, again I thought it was a team effort in terms of building this team. Not an individual," said Terry.

"I want to say thank you to Coach Terry for making this decision easy. You had a very long job interview, and I would say you nailed it," said Jay Hartzell/UT President.

"We gave you the whistle, and we said go earn this job. It belongs to you. Block out everyone here that's going to say you can't do the job," said Chris Del Conte/UT Vice President and Athletics Director.

That is exactly what Terry did. He led the Horns to a Big 12 Tournament championship. They were the No. 2 seed in the NCAA. Terry also put the Horns back in the Elite 8 for the first time in 15 years.

AMES, IA - JANUARY 17: Head coach Rodney Terry of the Texas Longhorns coaches from the bench in the first half of play at Hilton Coliseum on January 17, 2023 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 78-67 over the Texas Longhorns. (Photo by David K Expand

"We set a high bar for ourselves, and we want to get back to that Elite 8 game. And obviously we want to have a different outcome when we get back to that ballgame. And have a chance to get to the Final Four where we belong," said Terry.

"I don't think there's a bigger testament to somebody's coaching ability. Then having players not just play hard for you. Not just respect you, but love you. And I think we all saw that," said Jody Conradt/Former UT Women's Basketball Head Coach.

"No one more deserving. I mean, this kid gives everything to everyone else. You heard him talking about his kids. I mean, he doesn't think about Rodney, he thinks about everyone else," said Brenda Philips/Rodney Terry's Mom.

"An opportunity of a lifetime to be the head coach here. You know it's a dream come true for myself, and I'm a native Texan. Texas guy through and through, and you can't find a more Texas guy than Rodney Terry," said Terry.

Coach Terry said his dad, who passed away August 2022, always supported him and definitely has his Horns up in heaven with a big smile on his face for his son's opportunity.