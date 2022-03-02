Texas State Bobcats football team hoping for breakthrough season

Spring football has kicked off for head coach Jake Spavital and the Texas State Bobcats. Spavital begins his fourth season with Texas State, which is always the magic number for coaches when it comes to expectations.

Spavital is hoping it will be a breakthrough year after just nine wins in three years of rebuilding. The roster is now made up of Spavital's recruits and the scheme and culture are firmly established.

"Very excited about this team. We've been talking about this team for a while - and they're a very experienced team and they have that veteran mentality where it's kind of rubbing off on everybody right now where the approach has been the same but the standards have risen for these because they've repped it," Spavital says.

"They've been through it and they have a ton of valuable experience so it's probably the best step we've had - and I keep saying that each year," Spavital adds.

