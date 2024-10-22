Texas State Bobcats hope to bounce back from recent loss; prepare for Louisiana

Image 1 of 3 ▼ SAN MARCOS, TX - OCTOBER 12: Texas State Bobcats RB Ismail Mahdi (21) runs for yardage during game featuring the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Texas State Bobcats on October 12, 2024 at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Texas State football team will have a little more time to think about their latest loss and prepare for their next game since they won't play again until next Tuesday.

After getting off to their best start in Sun Belt Conference play at 2-0, Texas State couldn't make it three straight on the road this past Saturday in a game they were favored to win against Old Dominion.

The Bobcats looked off offensively as quarterback Jordan McCloud was well below his season average. He threw for 173 yards, had two interceptions and a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Defensively, Texas State had no answer for freshman quarterback Colton Joseph, who was making just his fourth career start. He had three rushing touchdowns in their 24-14 win.

While Bobcats head coach GJ Kinne said, after the game, that he was sick about the loss, he knows they can't sit around and pout with 6-1 Louisiana coming to town on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

"It's our job as coaches and their job as players to be able to lock in and focus on each and every week and go out there and play ball. So, I think it is what it is as far as that goes. I just know we have a really good opponent coming in here that's really well coached, and that is dangerous. They're like the big bully, I'm telling you. Those guys are, you can feel their confidence on film. That's why you play the game to go out there and try to knock off the big dogs. And that's for sure what they are right now," said Kinne.

Louisiana is a team Texas State is 0-11 against all-time.

"Do we have the confidence to win? Yes. Are we gonna compete to win? Yes. Are we gonna be ready to go on Tuesday? Yes. We'll see what happens when we kickoff and get this thing rolling," said Dexter McCoil Sr, Texas State's defensive coordinator.

The Bobcats and the Ragin' Cajuns will kick things off in San Marcos on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m.