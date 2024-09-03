Texas State football team are 1-point favorites over UTSA

article

Coming into this season as one of the favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference is the Texas State Football team. But, they didn't exactly light it up in their season opener.

The Bobcats only beat Lamar by seven points after being favored to win it by 33 points. Texas State will not try to take it up a notch this week at home, against rival UTSA.

The Roadrunners are a perfect 5-0 against the Bobcats all-time. Now, both teams come into this matchup 1-0 on the season.

SAN MARCOS, TX - AUGUST 31: Texas State Bobcats RB Ismael Mahdi (21) runs for yardage during game featuring the Lamar University Cardinals and the Texas State Bobcats on August 31, 2024 at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sp Expand

And while Texas State head coach GJ Kinne said their win wasn't pretty, he is proud of his guys for getting the win. But, he also realizes his bunch has a lot to improve on, on both sides of the ball.

"They're really good. And we gotta knock them off. I think that's the biggest thing. People can talk about our guys and this and that, and all that. But they're still the guys we gotta knock off. They're the team. So, we gotta go prove that we belong with them," said Kinne.

SAN MARCOS, TX - AUGUST 31: Texas State Bobcats LB Mannie Nunnery (13) sets up for a play during game featuring the Lamar University Cardinals and the Texas State Bobcats on August 31, 2024 at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Ico Expand

The Bobcats are a one-point favorite against UTSA.

"It's a big game. You know we're both Texas schools. GJ and Jeff Traylor know each other. It gets real hectic right there. It's gonna be a big game for us and we gotta lock in. This week, going into this week, we gotta be real prepared. Like we really gotta come prepared. We can't be slacking around. We gotta attack this week real hard. That's what I told the guys after the game. Like we can't be excited for this win. We got a lot of work to do," said Ismail Mahdi/Texas St. Jr. Running Back.

"We need to step up and do our part, and make this game what it needs to be. We need to get one in the win column," Kinne said.

The Bobcats will host UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 3 p.m.