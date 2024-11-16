Texas State routs Southern Miss 58-3, now bowl eligible for second year in a row

The Brief Texas State is now bowl eligible for the second year in a row. The Bobcats defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 58-3 Saturday. The team will host Georgia State next Saturday at UFCU Stadium.



The Texas State Bobcats are bowl eligible for the second year in a row after Saturday's 58-3 win against Southern Miss.

Quarterback Jordan McCloud threw four touchdown passes and was 23-of-28 passing for 335 yards.

McCloud capped off a 12-play 87-yard opening drive with a touchdown pass to running back Ismail Mahdi to put the Bobcats at 7-0. He then connected later with tight end Konner Fox for a 23-yard score.

In the first quarter, backup QB Brad Jackson came in for a play, and scored on a 10-yard run putting Texas State up 21-0.

In the second quarter, the Bobcats continued to push with McCloud throwing to wide receiver Jaden Williams for a 29-yard touchdown. Then, with about 30 seconds left in the first half, McCloud threw again to Mahdi for another touchdown.

Wide receiver Kole Wilson had six receptions for 116 yards for the Bobcats. In addition to Mahdi, Fox and Williams, wide receiver Drew Donley also caught a touchdown pass.

Running back Lincoln Pare’s 68-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles got 3 on the board with a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter by place kicker Connor Gibbs.

The Texas State Bobcats now improve to 6-4 for the season and 4-2 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Texas State president Kelly Damphousse, head football coach GJ Kinne, players, and fans celebrated bowl eligibility by jumping into and gathering at the San Marcos River.

The Bobcats will host Georgia State next Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. at UFCU Stadium.