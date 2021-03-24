Texas State University Bobcats football team begins spring practice

Texas State University football head coach Jake Spavital and his Bobcats have kicked off spring practice.

Spavital is entering his third season in San Marcos and he's starting to stack the roster with his kind of players. It comes after a 2-10 season with three of those losses by a field goal or less.

"I think last year we made a lot of strides and I think they see it - that we can really compete really with anybody. If we don't beat ourselves, play together and play smart football," Spavital says.

Spavital says he thinks that players are coming together as a team and are really putting the work in.

"This team works, I'm really pleased with their work ethic and they like the game," Spavital says. "We're finally getting a group of men that I have to tell them to leave the facility. It was kind of the other way around, nobody really wanted to come into the facility. Now it's like, you guys are going to work yourself out, you need to leave!"