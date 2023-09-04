Texas State Football heads into UTSA game with confidence after win against Baylor

article

GJ Kinne's Texas State Bobcats will face UTSA at the Alamodone in San Antonio on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Kinne's team should go into this game with a ton of confidence after shocking Baylor in their season opener 42-31. That was Texas State's first ever win over a Power 5 program.

Bobcats quarterback TJ Finley, an Auburn transfer, threw for just under 300 yards and had three touchdowns. He was also named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

"He's a really good player. Like I told him when I recruited him I think he's an NFL quarterback. I mean he had, he threw some dimes. Converted a couple of big time fourth down conversions with the pressure on," said Kinne.

"Our coaches our doing a great job putting us in positions to make plays. And ultimately we're going down, and we're blocking the right guys. Our running back got his eyes in the right spot. Receiver running the right route. And I'm the last man standing. Just doing what God put me here to do, and that's put the ball in a good spot," said Finley.