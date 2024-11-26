Texas-Texas A&M ticket prices may shock you

The Brief The average ticket for Saturday's Texas-Texas A&M game is $1,100, according to StubHub. StubHub says the cheapest ticket is $520. The game is the first showdown between the Longhorns and Aggies since 2011.



Want a ticket to watch Texas take on Texas A&M? It will cost you.

The No. 3 Longhorns and No. 20 Aggies will meet for the first time since 2011 with a berth in the SEC championship game on the line.

The average ticket to get into Saturday's game at Kyle Field in College Station is going for $1,100, according to StubHub.

The cheapest seat in the building runs around $520.

StubHub says the game is the second best-selling college football game of the weekend, behind only Michigan-Ohio State.

The Longhorns are a hot ticket this season.

Texas is the best-selling team of the football season on StubHub, playing in three of the top five selling games of the season. Texas A&M is the fifth-best selling team of the year.

Saturday's game will be the first between the two teams since Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012,

In 2021, Texas and Oklahoma were officially invited to join the SEC.

Texas was initially approved to enter the conference in 2025, but it was later moved up to this year.

The rivalry dates back to 1894.

The teams have met 118 times, with Texas leading the series 76-37-5.

Texas (10-1) at Texas A&M (8-3)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Kyle Field in College Station, Texas

TV: ABC