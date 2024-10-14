Texas vs Georgia: Tickets for big top-five matchup have skyrocketed

The brief No. 1 Texas Longhorns host No. 5 Georgia on Oct. 12. Tickets for the big matchup are going for hundreds of dollars.



The Texas Longhorns are ranked number one in the nation, and this weekend they face off against Georgia, ranked at number five.

Ticket prices have skyrocketed for the top five matchup.

"I think they are well deserved. If you look at the ticket prices across the country when we go play A&M, when we are playing Georgia, the OU game, when you play Texas, there are going to be high prices because we are the best team in the nation," says UT Austin student Trey Gonzalez.

RELATED: No. 1 Texas Longhorns gear up for No. 5 Georgia at home

Saturday night, the game against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs will take place at the DKR - Texas Memorial Stadium. The last time Texas hosted a matchup of the top five teams was in 2006.

"It is super exciting, them coming down to Austin. With game day being here, I think we have a little advantage with Quinn Ewers and Coach Stark and I feel our team just I feel like this is our year to be honest," says Gonzalez.

"It is going to be a great game, I am pretty excited about it," says UT Austin student Jake Harbuck.

Tickets are sold out on UT Austin’s website for the game. The lowest tickets are close to $400 through third party retailers.

"I don't have $500 on me, I’m a college kid," says Gonzalez.

"It is crazy. I don't have to pay for a ticket like that, I get it through with school, but yeah it is crazy. I feel like it shouldn't be that expensive for a college football game," says Harbuck.

Full-time students have the option to purchase what is called "The big ticket" at a flat rate of $200, which gives them access to more than 120 home games.

"For students we try to get our tickets on Wednesdays, I am hoping I will get a ticket because everyone wants one," says Gonzalez.