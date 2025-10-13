Texas vs Oklahoma: Longhorn win gives fans some bragging rights

The Brief Texas beat Oklahoma 23-6 at the Red River game at the Cotton Bowl This win is now giving Longhorn fans some bragging rights and a fresh look on the season



Texas took down Red River rival Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

A dominant win gives Longhorn fans some bragging rights and a fresh look on the season.

Local perspective:

To say Texas fans were a little nervous coming into the 122nd edition of the Red River Rivalry game is an understatement.

FOX 7 spoke to some UT football fans on Monday following the Longhorns’ 23-6 win over then No. 6 Oklahoma.

"Oh, my goodness, I was super nervous," said UT Junior Daniel Martinez.

After a devastating loss on the road to Florida, the Longhorns were determined to defend the Golden Hat against the unbeaten Sooners at the Cotton Bowl.

UT freshmen Jett Kipnis and Noah Klein were up in Dallas to witness the big game.

"I wasn’t expecting a lot with how our O-line and Arch have been playing," Klein said.

Kipnis says Saturday’s game was his 15th Red River Rivalry experience.

"We were like row three behind smokey the cannon, it was awesome," Kipnis said. "We got there like three hours before the game."

UT Head Coach Steve Sarkisian praised the Longhorns fans to start Monday’s press conference.

"I want to give a big shout out to our fans that came to the Cotton Bowl," Sarkisian said. "What an awesome atmosphere."

With the win, the Horns grabbed their first Power 4 win of the season, quieting some skeptics in the process – at least for another week.

"We’ve got a long road ahead," Klein said.

The Arch Manning experience also continues as the first-year starter grabbed the biggest win of his college career.

"He just has a lot of pressure, and I think he's figuring it out," Kipnis said. "That's good for his confidence, that game."