Texas vs Texas A&M: Kiki DeAyala speaks on Lone Star Showdown, Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns' all-time sack leader, Kiki DeAyala, entered the Sports Office to talk about Texas Football.

Host Julian Martinez asks DeAyala about his thoughts on the Horns' 2025 season and star players Arch Manning and Colin Simmons. DeAyala gave his thoughts on what the Horns need to beat Texas A&M as the Lone Star Showdown returns to DKR.

DeAyala also details his historic career and the mentality of a high-level pass rusher.