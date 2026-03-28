Texas women’s basketball beats Kentucky 76-54 to secure Elite Eight berth

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The Brief Top-seeded Texas defeated Kentucky 76-54 to advance to the Elite Eight behind double-digit scoring from Jordan Lee and Madison Booker. The Longhorns dominated the transition game with a 20-0 edge in fast-break points while forcing 24 turnovers from the Wildcats. Texas will face Michigan in the regional final for a chance to return to the Final Four.



Texas Longhorns' very own Madison Booker scored 17 points as top-seeded Texas rolled past Kentucky 76-54 on Saturday to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

Dominant first half powers Texas to Sweet 16

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Breya Cunningham #25 and Madison Booker #35 of the Texas Longhorns go for a rebound against Teonni Key #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball T Expand

What we know:

Madison Booker and top-seeded Texas picked up right where they left off at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, building a commanding halftime lead over SEC rival Kentucky in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. The Longhorns seized control early and never let go, using defensive pressure and balanced scoring to overwhelm the fifth-seeded Wildcats and advance to the regional final for the second straight year.

Booker helped power a balanced offensive effort as the Longhorns took a 48-26 lead into the break, putting them firmly in control against the fifth-seeded Wildcats. Texas looked comfortable, using its defensive pressure and transition game to overwhelm Kentucky early. The Longhorns shot efficiently and forced 11 turnovers in the first half, converting those miscues into a 14-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

Longhorns defense stifles Kentucky

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Rori Harmon #3 of the Texas Longhorns defends against Tonie Morgan #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Dickies Arena on March 28, 20 Expand

Kentucky had five players averaging double figures entering the match-up, but struggled to find rhythm against Texas’ defense. The Wildcats shot 37% and committed 24 turnovers, with junior center Clara Strack leading the way with 16 points.

Kentucky guard Asia Boone added 11 along with senior forward Teonni Key grabbing nine rebounds with 10 points.

Madison Booker and Rori Harmon lead the charge

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Madison Booker #35 of the Texas Longhorns drives to the basket against Jordan Obi #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats during the third quarter in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Dickies Arena Expand

Local perspective:

Texas dominated in transition and the paint, holding a 20-0 edge in fast-break points and a 44-22 advantage inside while outrebounding Kentucky 37-29. The Longhorns led by as many as 25 points in the game and controlled the tempo throughout, rarely allowing Kentucky to string together a consistent offense.

Booker, the SEC’s leading scorer and one of the tournament’s top remaining players, led the way for Texas, while senior guard Rori Harmon orchestrated the offense and contributed on both ends. The Longhorns also got key contributions from their supporting cast, continuing the depth that fueled dominant wins in the first two rounds.

Harmon directed the attack with 11 points, seven assists and six steals, while Booker set the tone offensively and on the glass with eight rebounds.

Texas assisted on 22 of its 34 field goals and shot 54% from the floor.

Road to the Final Four

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Texas Longhorns players celebrate after a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Dickies Arena on March 28, 2026 i Expand

Booker was the only Longhorn listed in a recent ESPN story ranking the top 25 players still alive in the Sweet 16, while South Carolina has three players in the group and UConn has two. Texas beat the Gamecocks two out of three this year, including in the SEC Tournament championship.

Of course, Texas doesn’t really lack for motivation after losing to South Carolina in the national semifinals last year.

What's next:

Texas will face Michigan with a trip to the Final Four on the line.