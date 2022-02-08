Texas women's basketball drops in latest AP poll after Baylor losses

The University of Texas women's basketball team dropped a few spots in the latest AP poll. The Longhorns are now ranked 16 after losing two games to 9th ranked Baylor in a three-day span.

Coach Vic Schaeffer's squad has proven they can play with anybody but they're now just 6th in the Big 12 standings at 5-5.

"If all you're doing is sitting around looking at your ranking. Thinking you're that good. You're just gonna keep getting whopped. They're just gonna keep popping you. Because everybody is coming for us whether we're ranked or not. And that's what's really hard y'all," Schaeffer says.

"For that group in there, the youth that's in there. You know, four freshmen, two sophomores, three juniors that have never played at this level. You know with these expectations. That's what's hard," Schaeffer adds.

Texas next heads to Lubbock to face Texas Tech on February 9.

