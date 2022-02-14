Texas women's basketball player Audrey Warren discusses Oklahoma win

Despite committing a season-high 24 turnovers in Norman a couple of weeks ago, the Texas women's basketball team knows they still should've beaten the Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns lost by two points but the rematch on February 12 was a much different story.

The 16th ranked Longhorns turned a halftime deficit into a blowout win, and it had to be even more special for senior guard/forward Audrey Warren who grew up in a Sooner family. Warren went off against OU and tied her career-high 21 points.

"It means alot. I told the team before that I don't want to lose to Oklahoma again. I don't want that and I think they heard that loud and clear. This was a big team win and I'm really proud of this team for today," Warren said.

Head coach Vic Schaefer says Warren is "a really impactful player on our team. She plays bad? We've got a chance to lose. At the same time, though, When she's 7-for-13, gets 5 rebounds for us, is 7-for-7 at the line, so she's getting to the line 7 times. I know what I'm going to get from her defensively. But offensively, when I can get from her what we got tonight, It just takes a lot of pressure off your team."

