Texas women's basketball team gets much needed win over West Virginia

After losing back-to-back Big 12 games, Vic Schaefer's 13th ranked University of Texas women's basketball team got back on track. The Longhorns got a much-needed 16 point win over West Virginia on January 15.

Head coach Schaefer said the team's loss to Kansas in overtime was "certainly disappointing. But it's how you respond."

That's a sentiment junior guard Aliyah Matharu echoed. ""Nobody likes to get punched in the mouth. It's uncomfortable. If somebody punches you in the mouth. You want to punch them back. And so West Virginia was just the next opponent. And we wanted to come out and get a win. So we can go into our next big game with some type of confidence behind us. So, we learned to be humble these last two games. I can say that personally."

The Longhorns will face Big 12 leaders Iowa State, who are undefeated in conference play, next.

