USFL 2022 season kicks off with inaugural draft Tuesday night

Excitement is brewing for the start of the United States Football League (USFL), and fans excited to find out who will become the face of their franchise can tune in for the league’s inaugural draft Tuesday night.

The USFL will hold a 35-round draft between Tuesday and Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama, the site of all the league’s regular season games this season.

Here’s a breakdown of the USFL’s draft format and team’s making picks.

Which teams are making their picks in the 2022 USFL draft?

A draft lottery was held by the USFL to determine the order that teams will select their players. The results were:

How will the 2022 USFL Draft work?

Day 1: Tuesday night

Day 1 of the USFL Draft kicks off Tuesday from 7-10 p.m. ET with teams selecting players in Rounds 1-12. The first day of the draft will start by position with quarterbacks getting selected in Round 1 followed by edge rushers and defensive ends in Rounds 2 through 4, offensive tackles in Rounds 5 through 7, cornerbacks in Rounds 8 through 11 and back to quarterbacks in Round 12

Each team has two minutes per selection Tuesday night, and the USFL draft selection order will use what’s called a modified snake system between rounds to give each team two No. 1 picks at two positions.

Day 2: Wednesday morning

Day 2 of the USFL Draft begins at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Teams will make their remaining draft selections in Rounds 13-35.

From Round 13 until Round 23, teams will have 90 seconds per pick, and the positional order will be wide receivers in Rounds 13-17, safeties in Rounds 18-19, center in Round 20, inside linebacker in Round 21, and guards in Rounds 22-23.

Teams only have one minute per pick in Rounds 23-35, which will focus on defensive tackles and nose tackles in Rounds 24-26, running backs and fullbacks in Rounds 27-28, outside linebackers in Rounds 29-31, kickers in Round 32, punters in Round 33, tight ends and H-backs in Round 34, and long-snappers in Round 35. Teams must draft at least one player from each position group.

USFL teams are drafting from a pool of 450-500 players who have already signed contracts to play in the league. Only players who have signed contracts are eligible for selection.

Additionally, trades between teams to swap draft picks or acquire a player or players is not allowed, however, teams have the option to pass during any round, receiving a compensatory pick that may be used at the conclusion of a different position round. But remember, teams must draft at least one player from each position group.

Where can I watch the 2022 USFL Draft?

The USFL will provide fans with real-time coverage of the 2022 player Draft, including selection, reporting, features, and behind-the-scenes material through its league and team social channels, as well as on FOX Sports' digital platforms.

What you need to know about the upcoming 2022 USFL season

The USFL’s first game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on April 16 at Protective Stadium with a matchup featuring the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions with the game airing live on FOX and NBC.

A 10-week regular season will take place with all 40 games played between Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

The playoffs and championship game will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The playoffs kick off on Saturday, June 25 and the top two teams from each division will battle one another in the USFL semifinals.

The two teams left standing in the postseason will compete in the USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3.

Where can I purchase tickets for USFL games?

USFL game tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and football fans can attend the game for $10 each with free admission for kids under 15 years old.

