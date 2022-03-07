USFL 2022: Full schedule of games released for 10-week regular season

article

The highly-anticipated United States Football League (USFL) kicks off in April, but fans don’t have to wait to see who their teams will play after the league released the full schedule for the 10-week regular season Monday.

The first game of the new season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on April 16 at Protective Stadium with a matchup featuring the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions airing live on FOX and NBC.

RELATED: USFL 2022: Birmingham to host all football games in inaugural season

New Jersey and Birmingham will be one of the must-see games in Week 1 as well as these exciting matchups this season.

USFL 2022 regular season schedule

Week 1 (April 16-17):

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, 7:30 p.m. ET April 16

Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, noon ET April 17

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, 4 p.m. ET April 17

Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, 8 p.m. ET April 17

Week 2 (April 22-23):

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, 8 p.m. ET April 22

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars, noon ET April 23

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, 7 p.m. ET April 23

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, 3 p.m. ET April 23

Week 3 (April 30-May 1):

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers

Week 4 (May 6-8):

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers

Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions

Week 5 (May 13-15):

Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars

Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals

Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers

Week 6 (May 21-22):

Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars

Week 7 (May 28-29):

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers

Week 8 (June 3-5):

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals

Week 9 (June 11-12):

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers

Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers

Week 10 (June 18-19):

Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals

RELATED: USFL 2022: QB Shea Patterson selected as 1st overall draft pick with Michigan Panthers

USFL 2022 season and what you need to know

The USFL is a new, independent American football league controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity

All 40 regular season games will be played between Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The season runs from April to June, followed by the playoffs. FOX Sports will carry 22 of the 43 games, with 12 broadcast on FOX and 10 on FS1.

All eight USFL teams are split between a North and South division.

North Division: Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers.

South Division: Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits

Each USFL team will carry a 38-man active roster, plus a seven-man practice squad, and players will receive base compensation and be eligible for victory bonuses.

RELATED: New USFL reveals team names, cities, logos for 2022 season

The eight teams will play 10 games, with each team within the division playing each other twice and once with a team from the opposite division. The top two teams will then play in a championship game.

The playoffs and championship game will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The playoffs kick off on Saturday, June 25 and the top two teams from each division will battle one another in the USFL semifinals.

Advertisement

The two teams left standing in the postseason will compete in the USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3.