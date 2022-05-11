USFL Week 4 Best Plays: Clutch Catches, Amazing Throws And A 'Sharkdawg'

Week 4 of the USFL season featured dramatic momentum shifts, gritty action and even some thrilling finishes.

And while the Birmingham Stallions (4-0), New Orleans Breakers (3-1) and New Jersey Generals (3-1) have ruled the league so far, most of the games this season have been close and hard-fought.

That means that a handful of big plays can make a difference, and Week 4 was no different.

Let's take a look at the best plays of Week 4.

Best Celebration of the Weekend: Scooby Wright , Birmingham Stallions

In the Stallions' 16-10 victory over the Bandits on Saturday, the tackling machine known as Scooby came up with a huge sack.

But that was just the start. He topped the play off with a bizarre celebration, unveiling a character that he dubbed the "Sharkdawg." What in the world is a Sharkdawg?

"Half-shark, half-dog," he said. "It's my spirit animal."

Why use two hands when you only need one?

Ratliff-Williams has a nose for the football and a flair for the dramatic, as he showed with his dazzling one-handed snag against the Breakers.

"Anthony Ratliff-Williams, a mainstay in the USFL ‘Best of’ highlights, with another unbelievable catch," Nick Wright said on " First Things First ." "High-points the football, great job by him."

"No Guts, No Glory" Pass of the Weekend: Kyle Sloter , New Orleans Breakers

The Breakers trailed the Houston Gamblers by three in the final seconds, facing third-and-long from the 29-yard line. They could have attempted a game-tying field goal, but instead drew up a play for 6-3, 220-pound receiver Jonathan Adams .

Quarterback Kyle Sloter tossed a perfect pass, and the Breakers walked away with a victory to improve to 3-1.

"Look at Kyle Sloter place it on the back shoulder, basically where only Jay Adams could get it, and he goes up and grabs it for the game-winning touchdown," Chris Broussard said on "First Things First." "My Breakers, now 3-1!"

Long-Range Dime of the Weekend: Case Cookus , Philadelphia Stars

Stars QB Cookus got his first start in place of the injured Bryan Scott and proved to be ready for the spotlight. The evidence? A beautiful, long post pass that he dropped into the waiting arms of receiver Devin Gray .

"That's is a very nice throw," Shannon Sharpe said on " Undisputed ." "Drop it in the bucket. … You gotta get it over one defender, but you gotta get it down before the safety gets over the top to help."

Sometimes, a quarterback has to scramble to make a play. That raises the difficulty for the thrower to make the play on the move. Now, make it a tiny window to squeeze the pass into, and you've really got yourself a challenge.

That's what Ta'amu was dealing with on this play against the Stallions. And he made it look easy.

"That was a sweet on-the-run throw right up the boundary. Fun to watch," Skip Bayless said. "That was an NFL-worthy throw."

Advertisement

"People don't realize how hard throwing on the run is," Sharpe added. "That's why a lot of quarterbacks don't like throwing on the run."