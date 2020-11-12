UT basketball coach Shaka Smart talks about upcoming season

On the 40 Acres, University of Texas basketball head coach Shaka Smart has signed a four-man class that Rivals ranks 16th in the nation. It's more positive momentum for the program that takes a top 20 ranking into the season.

When the 19th ranked Longhorns take to the court this season, Smart says he wants to see one thing. "Basketball, certainly at the Big 12 level is a contact sport. And we felt like as coaches and as players. That last year we didn't play with enough violence."

"When I say that I want to be clear. I'm not talking about off the court. I'm talking about on the court," Smart says. "I'm talking about going after the ball with a level of aggressiveness and physicality. I'm talking about plays around the rim."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

They're things he expects from a team that has everyone back from last season.

"Certainly been a part of teams where we had maybe nine guys or 10 guys come back. But last year we had 12 scholarship guys and this year we have 13 with those 12 plus Greg," Smart says.

Advertisement

Greg is Greg Brown how is the highly-touted freshman forward out of Vandegrift and is expected to make an immediate impact.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

With such an experienced group returning, Smart and his staff now have to figure out their best rotations.

"Certainly there's a lot of different ways you could go. I think at times in my coaching career. I've tried too much to maybe play too many guys," Smart says, "But the reality is you gotta do the right thing for Texas, Texas basketball, and our guys. Our guys put so much time and effort into it."

The Longhorns open their season on November 25 against The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.