UT Men's Basketball team moves to No. 2 in latest AP Poll

The undefeated UT Men's Basketball team continues to climb the Top 25 polls.

The Horns moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Polls to No. 2 in the nation. UT is right behind Houston.

Now, this is UT's highest ranking in the AP since they were No. 1 back in 2010.

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 16: Texas Longhorns talk with a referee during the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Moody Center in Austin, TX on November 16, 2022. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Head Coach Chris Beard's talented bunch, who improved to 5-0 this past Saturday after blowing out UT Rio Grande Valley by 37, will now get a big step-up in competition.

"This is a great opportunity, you know, week for us. We understand who we're about to play. A couple of the best teams in college basketball. It's a great opportunity for us to kind of see where we're at this early season. And keep improving. We basically got two Big 12 games coming up. That's the way I best describe it to our team," said Coach Beard.

No. 7 Creighton is coming to Austin on Thursday with tip-off at 6 p.m.