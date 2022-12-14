Vandegrift, Wimberley HS football teams head to State Championship

Two local high school football teams are heading to the state championship this weekend.

The Vandegrift Vipers will be playing for their first-ever state championship game.

Head coach Drew Sanders has spent the last decade building Vandegrift from the ground up into a perennial power, and now at the highest level of Texas high school football, Class 6A.

This past weekend, Hayden Arnold's game-winning field goal upset Katy and sent the 14-1 Vipers to their first-ever state final in any classification.

They'll meet 13-2 DeSoto Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

On Dec. 16, undefeated Wimberley will meet No. 1 Carthage in the 4A-D2 state championship.