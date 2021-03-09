Westlake and Glenn both in high school boys basketball state semis

The Austin-area has two high school boys basketball teams still in the hunt for a state title, the Westlake Chaparrals and the Glenn Grizzlies.

Glenn senior guard Jaylen Thompson says it's "a huge deal" and Westlake senior guard Cade Mankle says "we're trying to make history here."

Thompson's teammate and fellow senior guard Robbie Marshall says "it feels great" and says "it feels good to keep going, keep rolling."

Glenn is a school that's only been around for five years and it's making its first trip to the 5A state semifinals. "Nobody expected us to be playing in March at state and so forth and we just continue to make history," says Glenn head boys basketball coach Byron Harkless.

"They're a family. They play for each other. And that's why we've been able to accomplish what we have this season," Harkless adds.

As for Westlake, this will be their second appearance in the 6A state semis. "We’ve had our disappointments in the playoffs last couple of years. I think you grow from those. They’ve grown from those and they stayed together," says Westlake head boys basketball coach Robert Lucero.

Making it to the state tournament and winning is a goal the Westlake Chaparrals have had all season and when that championship mentality isn't brought to court in practice, Coach Lucero is quick to remind the team of their goal.

"He makes sure that we’re always going 100 percent. If we’re not it usually carries over to the game. So he makes sure that we keep our accountability on court so that carries over to the next game," says Westlake senior guard Cade Mankle.

Adds Westlake senior guard Eain Mowat, "It’s only the second time it’s happened in our school history. So it’s definitely an amazing experience. We’ve been blessed. We've been working at it early. Just trying to end our senior season right."