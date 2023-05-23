Westlake boys golf team wins UIL tournament for sixth year in a row

The UIL boys state golf tournament served as a special farewell tour for Westlake's record-breaking head coach.

With longtime Westlake head boys golf coach Callan Nokes calling it a career to focus more on being the Eanes ISD athletic director, his team wanted to send him out in style for his final tournament.

Coach Nokes came into the final round with a two-stroke lead. Rival Lake Travis made things interesting with a big move. They finished as state runner-up.

But Westlake got it done for the sixth year in a row, winning by five-strokes at three under, giving Coach Nokes a UIL record of nine state titles.

"It's never been done, and I'm pinching myself that we've done it! I'm not even sure how we did it, but I'm really proud of all the guys that were on all six of those teams because that's a big combination of a bunch of different players," said Coach Nokes.

"We wanted this so badly for him and was just so happy that we could do it for him on his last year," said Grant Yerger.

"With all four of our guys that won last year leaving, all four brand-new guys stepping up is huge," said Blake Burt/Westlake Jr. Golfer.

Sophomore Adam Villanueva definitely stepped up, taking the 6A individual crown by four strokes after finishing at 12 under par.

"Adam is unbelievable! He's an incredible talent, already one of the best players that's ever played at Westlake, and he may go down as the best player that ever played at Westlake if he continues on this path and the way he works, I know he will," said Coach Nokes.

"The amount of talent he has is unbelievable, and the biggest thing is, he's even a better kid. Super happy for him," said Michael Rome/Westlake Boys Golf Assistant Coach.

"We're going to keep winning. Westlake's going to keep winning, and I'm gonna keep winning individually. So, that's the plan," said Adam Villanueva.

"It's obviously special to go out on a win! I would've hated to win five in a row and then lose in my last year as the coach, but it would've been fine if I had (lost), but it does make it more special that we did win," Coach Nokes said.

The team gave Coach Nokes his ninth, and the school's 13th victory overall.