Win $1K on Iowa/Indiana with FOX Super 6

In a word, Luka Garza is super.



The contender for college basketball’s player of the year award has put Iowa into the upper echelon of college basketball and near the top of the very crowded Big Ten standings.

However, Garza and the Hawkeyes better spend this Super Sunday searching for revenge against an Indiana team that already dealt a huge surprise back on Jan. 21 in Iowa City.



But the great part of league play is there is always time for another meeting, And that will take place at Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Sunday (12 p.m. ET, FOX) when Garza and the Hawkeyes come to town.



Here’s the questions and how to look at it.



Which team will score the last point of the first half?

Iowa or Indiana

In the game on Jan 21- won by Indiana by an 81-69 margin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena- saw Iowa hold a 37-31 lead at intermission. However, the Hoosiers started to chip away and scored the final three points of the first half in that one.



How many total 3 pointers will be made by both teams?

0-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20 and 21+

Iowa loves the 3-pointer – they hit 9.8 trifectas per game. On the flip side, they don’t have play good defense against the three either – they are allowing 9.2 per game. Indiana, meanwhile, is not as prolific at 6.3 3-pointers per game. They also allow 7.2 per game – so they have defensive issues against Garza, who can hit inside and outside.



How many points will the top scorer for Iowa have?

0-14, 15-17, 18-20, 21-23, 24-26 and 27+

It’s Garza, who is averaging 25.8 points per game but were held to just 16 on Thursday night in the 89-85 home loss to Ohio State. Joe Wieskamp was the leading scorer for Iowa in that game and he’s the second leading scorer for the season, averaging 14.3.



How many points will the top scorer for Indiana have?

0-14, 15-17, 18-20, 21-23, 24-26 and 27+

For all the hype that Garza has rightly received, Trayce Jackson-Davis has been outstanding for Indiana in averaging 20.1 points a game after the 75-71 loss to Illinois on Tuesday. Amaan Franklin (12.7) and Aljami Durham (10.8) also average in double figures.



How many total points will be scored in the game?

Less than 125, 125-135, 136-140, 141-145, 146-150 and 151+

Iowa can score- a lot. The Hawkeyes entered play on Thursday night averaging 89.4 points a game- the second best mark in Division I behind only Gonzaga (94.3). Iowa also allows a lot of scoring- they have allowed 75.2 after the loss to Ohio State. Indiana’s totals are much more common- 72.8 scoring average for the Hoosiers while yielding 68.5 per game.



Who wins: Iowa or Indiana?

Iowa’s loss to Ohio State on Thursday night adds a sense of urgency for Iowa, who has now lost three out of the four games heading into this game. This is a revenge game for Iowa and they need to make a statement if they want to end up as a Top 3 seed – maybe not as big a deal because of the "all in one place" nature of the NCAA Tournament, but more a point of pride. For Indiana, a win would be huge for the program moving forward.



