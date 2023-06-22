Wizards trading Chris Paul to Warriors for Jordan Poole and future draft picks: sources

The Washington Wizards made another big move Thursday to reshape the franchise that seems to be embracing a rebuilding period.

NBA insiders report the team is finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft picks.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center on February 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

The Wizards acquired CP3 earlier this week during a trade with the Phoenix Suns which saw the departure of star Bradley Beal.

Wednesday night, the wizards also agreed to a deal that will send forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics.

Chris Paul’s pursuit of an NBA championship is taking him to the Warriors.

ESPN first reported the agreement was struck by the teams.

Paul had two of his title-hope seasons thwarted by the Warriors. In 2018, Paul and the Houston Rockets had a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference finals before he got hurt, missed the final two games and Golden State prevailed — on the way to the NBA title.

And in 2019, the Warriors beat Paul and the Rockets again, that time in the West semifinals before ultimately falling to Toronto in the NBA Finals.

The move could also provide the Warriors with financial flexibility in future seasons. Poole is about to begin a four-year, $128 million deal. Paul is due about $31 million this coming season and has nothing guaranteed after that.

It may usher in something totally new and different for Paul — a bench role.

He has appeared in 1,214 regular-season games and another 149 in the playoffs, and has started every single one of them. But it obviously seems unlikely that he would supplant guards Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson in Golden State’s starting lineup.

So, at 38 years old and about to enter his 19th NBA season, Paul could find himself in a new position. But there is an obvious tradeoff, since the Warriors will almost certainly be considered a title contender going into next season after winning four championships in the last decade — and Paul has never gotten his championship. He went to the NBA Finals with Phoenix in 2021, but the Suns blew a 2-0 series lead and lost to Milwaukee in six games.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The 12-time All-Star averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists this past season for Phoenix.

Poole, who turned 24 earlier this week, joins a Washington team now fully in the midst of a complete rebuild. He averaged 20.4 points this past season, one that began with Golden State veteran Draymond Green punching Poole at practice during training camp before taking a brief leave of absence from the team.

Green is set to become a free agent, one that the Warriors want to retain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.