WTA women's pro tennis coming to Austin with ATX Open tournament

Some of the world's top women's professional tennis players will be in Austin for an inaugural Women's Tennis Association (WTA) event, the ATX Open. It's the latest professional sport to come to the capital of Texas following auto racing, golf, and Major League Soccer.

Current top-ranked American player Danielle Collins was in town and joined the WTA to promote the tournament which will be held at Westwood Country Club. It's a much smaller venue than the stadiums Collins is used to playing in, but the 2022 Australian Open finalist says she's excited about the uniquely intimate venue and Austin in general.

"I just think the city has so much to offer as well, and it'll end up being just a great experience for the players coming here," Collins says. "I think a lot of the U.S. players really appreciate playing on home soil and having more tournaments in the states like this, and this is what the WTA is aiming for and this is a step in the right direction."

WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon agrees with Collins and says he hopes the tournament can stick around. "We're doing this as if it's a long-term venture. And I think for these events to be successful, you have to have a long-term approach."

About 50 WTA players are expected to play in the event which is scheduled for February 2023.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter