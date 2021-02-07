Young Bucs fan gets his first team jersey on Super Bowl Sunday

A young Florida boy may not be able to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, but he feels a part of the team after finally getting his first Bucs jersey.

Nick Foster shared video of his son Luke running around in his new jersey just hours before the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs for the big game Feb. 7.

Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

The 2020 NFL season took place amid the worst pandemic in a century — clearing hurdles like postponed games and player opt-outs that nearly jeopardized the season.

Bucs’ Quarterback Tom Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title while Chiefs’ Quarterback Patrick Mahomes goes for the repeat and his second crown when Tampa Bay becomes the first team to play the big game on its home field against Kansas City.

The Brady-Mahomes matchup is the first among players who have won both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It’s the sixth meeting between former regular-season MVPs and the second between former Super Bowl MVPs.

The meeting between the two superstars is the largest age differential among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history at 18 years, 45 days. Tampa Bay’s Brady is 43, and KC’s Mahomes is 25.

Brady, who has said he might play past 45, is only seven years younger than Mahomes’ dad, 50-year-old former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

