DOJ investigating city of Austin for 'racially discriminatory employment practices'

The Brief City of Austin being investigated by Justice Department Investigation is over potentially "racially discriminatory employment practices" Letter to Mayor Watson specifically notes the city's Office of Equity and Inclusion's Equity Division



The Department of Justice is now investigating the city of Austin for potentially "racially discriminatory employment practices".

What we know:

The DOJ launched the investigation on Sept. 18 through its Civil Rights Division.

The investigation is seeking to determine whether the city engages in "employment practices that discriminate based on race, sex, color, and national origin in violation of Title VII of the Civil Right Act of 1964, as amended," according to the DOJ.

The DOJ also sent a notice letter to Mayor Kirk Watson, which noted specifically the city's Office of Equity and Inclusion's Equity Division.

The notice cites that the division "works across all City departments . . . to build capacity and leadership in working from a racial equity lens" on its website.

What they're saying:

"The Department of Justice will not tolerate discriminatory race-based employment practices and DEI policies, in Austin or other cities," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. "Such practices are illegal and un-American, and we will vigorously protect equal opportunity and hold accountable those who seek to perpetuate vestiges of outlawed discrimination."