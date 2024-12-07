Texas House Speaker race: Cook nominated by Republicans; Burrows says he has enough votes

The Brief David Cook has been selected as the Republican caucus nominee Dustin Burrows claims the race is over and he has secured enough votes to be Speaker This comes after Dade Phelan announced he was dropping out of the race on Friday



The Texas House of Representatives is one step closer to having a new speaker, just one day after Dade Phelan announced he was dropping out of the race.

After three rounds of voting, Texas House Republicans have put forth David Cook, who currently serves as state representative for District 96, which covers Mansfield and part of Tarrant County.

The House Republican Caucus said in a press release that Cook was selected by a super-majority of the 62 members who voted.

In a post on X, Wes Virdell, representative-elect for District 53, shared that all 88 Republican caucus members initially agreed to support the nominee that came from the vote.

However, Virdell says some members did leave the meeting and did not come back.

Cook is not the only one in the race.

In a press conference Saturday afternoon, state Rep. Dustin Burrows said he has enough votes to claim the Speakership, despite his loss in a key GOP caucus vote.

Burrows says he has secured at least 76 bipartisan votes supporting his candidacy. A candidate needs 76 votes in the House to become speaker.

"I love this institution. I love the House. It has given me many, many opportunities and chances to do great things in this House, has done great, great things together. It's given me first chances and second chances, and I owe it," said Burrows.

Burrows says he will be releasing the list of supporters "in short order."

The full vote for the Speakership will happen in January when the new legislature is convened.