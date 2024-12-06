Who will be the next Texas House Speaker?

article

The Brief House Speaker Dade Phelan announced he would not seek the position when the next legislative session begins in January. Republicans Dustin Burrows and David Cook are each vying for the party's nomination. A nominee needs 76 votes in the 150-member House to become Speaker.



Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Friday announced he would not seek a third term in the position.

Phelan has often been at odds with Texas Republican leaders for his actions during recent sessions, including not pushing through Gov. Abbott's school voucher plan, pushing a different tax cut plan in the House from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the House impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton, which ended in an acquittal in the Texas Senate.

READ MORE: House Speaker Dade Phelan's statement on withdrawing from Texas House speaker race.

Questions swirled about Phelan's chances of even holding onto the speakership even before the decision to drop out, though he appeared ready to fight to keep the position.

The question that's now in the Texas House is who will lead the chamber?

Dustin Burrows

Rep. Dustin Burrows is a name that's been brought up as a potential replacement for Phelan.

The Lubbock representative is currently the chair of the House Calandars Committee and led the Uvalde shooting investigation.

Burrows authored House Bill 3 in 2023 designed to beef up school safety, including hiring at least one armed security officer at every campus and installing silent panic alarms in every classroom.

Burrows is already getting push back as a candidate from members of his own party.

In the wake of Phelan's withdrawal, Paxton put out a statement calling Burrows "handpicked by Phelan and the Austin establishment."

"Burrows' record is clear: he rose through the ranks by cutting deals with Democrats and actively sabotaging conservative priorities," Paxton said. "His loyalty isn't to the conservative principles that define our party – it's to the same corrupt power brokers who propped up Phelan. Burrows is Dade 2.0 and can only become Speaker by being elected by more Democrats than Republicans," wrote Paxton.

David Cook

Rep. David Cook appears to be the other leading candidate for House Speaker.

The Mansfield Republican said before the election that more than half of the House Republicans supported his efforts to become the next speaker.

Cook's supporters in the House have been active on social media site, X, voicing their support.

"I will NOT side with Democrats to nominate the REPUBLICAN House Speaker," Rep. Shelley Luther said. "I am Ride or Die [David Cook]."

Ana-Maria Ramos

Rep. Ana-Maria Rodriguez Ramos is another potential candidate for House Speaker.

The Richardson Democrat is the chair of the Texas Legislative Progressive Caucus.

Ramos on Thursday posted a video seemingly showing she would not support a bi-partisan effort from Burrows to become speaker.

"Working Texans deserve a leader in the House who will stand up for them, and not do the bidding of corporate donors," she said.

Texas House Democrats on Friday said they were willing to listen to potential nominees for speaker, calling themselves "united and focused."

"For any Speaker candidate interested in serving the House, the Democratic Caucus is available to listen, and hear their plans to finally give Texans a legislative session that puts people over politics," Democratic House members said in a statement.

What is required to become House Speaker?

AUSTIN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 18: The exterior of the Texas State Capitol on February 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

To be elected Speaker, a candidate needs 76 votes from the 150-member House.

Currently, Republicans hold an 88-62 majority over Democrats in the House.

The Speaker is elected in a vote when the House begins its new session. The 89th legislative session begins Jan. 14, 2025.

The Texas House Republican Caucus requires members to participate in a vote before the new session begins to pick their nominee.