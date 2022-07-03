Florida sheriff's office says 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin's husband 'still missing,' despite her claims
"We have not received any communication from our federal partners that confirms the location of missing person Mr. Don Lewis," the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital.
‘Tiger King’ star trafficked endangered animals, prosecutors say
"Tiger King" star Bhagavan "Doc" Antle has been charged with buying or selling endangered lemurs, cheetahs, and a chimpanzee without the proper paperwork, federal prosecutors in South Carolina said Thursday.
'Tiger King' star Doc Antle charged with money laundering
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been charged with laundering more than half a million dollars, money federal prosecutors said Monday that he believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border.
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years for murder-for-hire plot
“Tiger King” Joe Exotic was resentenced to 21 years on Friday in Oklahoma City for a murder-for-hire conviction.
'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic pleads for public's help in paying off nemesis Carole Baskin
"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic is yearning for the public's help in assisting him with paying off his Netflix nemesis Carole Baskin.
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic diagnosed with cancer, moved to North Carolina facility
Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was flown on a plane to be transferred from a federal medical center in Fort Worth, Texas, to a federal medical center in Butner, North Carolina, late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Detective 'frustrated' by Carole Baskin's refusal to discuss missing husband with investigators
After hundreds of leads and several dead-ends, Hillsborough detectives say they are continuing to explore avenues in the case of Don Lewis and his 1997 disappearance. They've tried to interview Carole Baskin since the release of 'Tiger King' but were told 'no' every time.
Detective: 'Tiger King' star won't talk about missing spouse
A detective in Florida investigating the disappearance of Carole Baskin's second husband said Thursday that the “Tiger King” star had three times refused requests for interviews and that the probe was ongoing.
‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic says he has ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer
“Tiger King” star Joe Exotic, who is currently serving time in federal prison, revealed that he has an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.
Tiger King 2: Netflix says second season of hit show coming in 2021
“Tiger King,” the Netflix docuseries that became a cultural phenomenon in the early months of the pandemic, is getting a second season.
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence should be shortened, appeals court rules
The zookeeper known for his expletive-laden rants on YouTube was sentenced to 22 years behind bars after being convicted for violating federal wildlife laws and a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival.
Minnesota wildcat sanctuary housing lions, tigers seized from animal park featured in 'Tiger King'
The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota has accepted several big cats including tigers and lions seized last week by the U.S. Department of Justice from the owners of Tiger King Park.
Carole Baskin says Netflix 'betrayed' her over 'Tiger King' portrayal, claims Joe Exotic feud was overblown
Carole Baskin became a household name in 2020 thanks to Netflix's release of "Tiger King." But the big cat enthusiast still claims the streamer delivered a portrayal of her that wasn't genuine.
‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic books limousine ahead of expected pardon from Donald Trump
SKY4 spotted the limo Joe Exotic booked to pick himself up from a prison in Tarrant County on Tuesday if he gets pardoned by President Donald Trump.
Judge orders 'Tiger King' zoo to turn over big cats to federal government
A federal judge in Oklahoma has ordered the new owners of a zoo featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” to turn over all the lion and tiger cubs in their possession, along with the animals' mothers, to the federal government.
Carole Baskin: Tiger at Big Cat Rescue 'nearly tore off' arm of volunteer who didn't follow protocol
A volunteer with Big Cat Rescue in Tampa is recovering in the hospital after being mauled by a tiger. The woman's arm was nearly torn off.
‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe accused of inhumane treatment
The U.S. Justice Department filed the complaint in federal district court in Muskogee, Oklahoma, against Lowe, his wife Lauren Lowe, the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.
'Doc' Antle of 'Tiger King' indicted on animal cruelty charges
A wild animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” has been indicted in Virginia on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges.
Don Lewis' family sues Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin for defamation: TMZ
The family of Don Lewis, the missing and presumed dead ex-husband of Carole Baskin, is suing the Big Cat Rescue CEO for defamation.
'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic seeks pardon from Trump: report
"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic has reportedly submitted a case for a pardon, which is headed to the White House.