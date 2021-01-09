Kirstie Alley condemns Twitter for banning Trump in series of tweets
Actress Kirstie Alley condemned Twitter -- and its CEO Jack Dorsey -- over its decision to permanently ban President Trump and questioned why some Democrats haven’t been banned for their controversial comments.
Trump hints at starting his own social platform after Twitter ban
The president has also been blocked from posting on Facebook and Instagram -- at least until his term ends. ises.
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
Twitter announced Friday it has permanently suspended President Donald Trump's Twitter account.