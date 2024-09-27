Elon Musk to officially move X headquarters to Bastrop, Texas

The Brief Elon Musk is officially moving X HQ to Bastrop, Texas City says it is preparing for expansion and influx of X staff Facility may be located next to other Musk businesses SpaceX and The Boring Company



Elon Musk has officially made plans to move the social media giant X, formerly known as Twitter, from California to central Texas, naming Bastrop as the home for its new headquarters.

The city of Bastrop says they learned this week that the social media platform was relocating its headquarters to the area and the facility may be located next to SpaceX and The Boring Company, which are also owned by Musk.

"We knew that office space was coming up, we knew there was a SpaceX expansion, we knew there had been discussion about Twitter, but we didn't know until you guys knew," Bastrop City Manager Sylvia Carrillo Trevino told FOX 7 Austin.

In 2022, Musk took over Twitter and shortly after, changed the name to X. The year before purchasing the platform, Musk moved the Tesla headquarters to Austin.

READ MORE

Now, the billionaire plans to move the 'X' headquarters from San Francisco, California to Bastrop.

"They have been working on the SpaceX building out there, and I am pretty sure that is going to house some of the X workers until their next expansion comes up," said Trevino. "The Boring Company has a much smaller footprint because there are not a lot of people on site. SpaceX has a very large building and a manufacturing facility and a call center. It's a pretty big building."

The city of Bastrop says it is preparing for the expansion and influx of staff moving to the city.

READ MORE

"His move of moving the Twitter headquarters here really just exploded that growth and exploded everything that is potentially happening in our area, housing developments growing through the roof, commercial development also," said Trevino.

According to the city, Musk does have wastewater treatment plans for the businesses that have been approved by the state, but the city also has plans of its own.

"Expansion of our wastewater plan, expansion of our water system, adding several million gallons a day to the system, and we are going through some transportation plan updates also," said Trevino.

Those updates include ways to avoid traffic pile-ups and improve mobility.

There are definitely some growing pains especially in the area where he has chosen. TxDOT is looking at [FM] 969 and expanding it to a four to six-lane highway

Data collected by the city manager shows the businesses developed by Musk will bring in more revenue to the city.

"All of the house developments that are coming are in our jurisdiction and so those folks will be housed here or Austin but probably here and they will be shopping, and they will be among us," said Trevino. "It is going to be interesting on how that influx of new people tends to supplement our values or water those down."

The city says it is expecting the population to grow by nearly 40% over the next five years.