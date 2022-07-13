Above normal temperatures expected to continue through week

The HEAT WARNING has been downgraded to a HEAT ADVISORY from 1 to 8 pm today.

The triple digit streak will continue today with highs nearing record levels. The humidity is still going to be brutal sending feels like temps to 105 to 110 for several hours this afternoon.

Your body will need help to stay cool.

Avoid heat stroke by limiting time outdoors during the hottest time of the day, drinking plenty of water and taking lots of breaks.

More pop-up showers and storms are possible mainly west of Austin between 2 and 6 pm. The storms will have brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning with them.