Air quality will be at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups as triple digit temps continue

Today we will match last year's triple-digit totals. This will be the 12th day in the 100s and counting.

More hazy sunshine is on the weather menu with lingering Saharan Dust in place. The air quality will stay at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

It will be hot today and uncomfortable but at least we will stay below the record high of 106.

There will be no cooling showers or a nice breeze to provide any relief from the steamy heat.

However, the FOX 7 Austin Weather Team will be watching out for showers popping up in East Texas this afternoon, but they will fizzle out before reaching us.

The June heat wave will roll on this weekend. If you are going to be outside for a long period of time, please take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated.

