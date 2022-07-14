Austin experiences hottest week ever recorded after consecutive triple-digit days

This has been the hottest week ever recorded in Austin history with temperatures reaching triple-digits on multiple days.

"The last seven days have been the hottest seven days we've ever recorded in Austin, and the numbers go back to the 1800s," said Chief Meteorologist for FOX 7 Austin Scott Fisher.

Central Texas has seen extreme temperatures for days with many in the triple-digits. Chief Meteorologist for FOX 7 Austin Scott Fisher says this is in no way normal.

"We never have a normal high in the 100s. The highest normal high we get is 99. We've seen 107, 108, and 109 already this season," said Fisher.

So far, Austin has seen around 13 triple-digit days this month with more expected to come.

Even if little rain showers here and there decide to roll through, that will not really show any relief.

"While we may get a degree or two shaved off in the afternoon highs the next day, it certainly looks like we're going to bump back up once we get through the weekend and into next week," said Fisher.

With hot temperatures comes higher energy use. Austin Energy says this time of year, electricity bills go up because of the amount of energy customers are using to stay cool.

Austin Energy encourages customers to save energy when possible, especially with temperatures not expected to get cooler any time soon.

Here are some tips from Austin Energy: