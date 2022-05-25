Expand / Collapse search

Cooler temps, low humidity after biggest rain event since April

Cooler temperatures as storms roll through Central Texas

Parts of the area saw some hail and some damage caused by winds as we got some much needed rain. Zack Shields has all the details and talks about how long the cooler weather will stick around in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - After the biggest rain event since April 25th, now we will experience the coolest day in about a month. 

Behind the front, it will be cooler, drier, and pleasant with skies turning mostly sunny with highs staying in the 70s. 

The wind shift will help push the gulf moisture to the south, and we get to enjoy three low humidity days before it heats up and turns muggy this weekend. 

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says to enjoy the beautiful Spring day before the Summer preview returns.

