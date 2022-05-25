Cooler temps, low humidity after biggest rain event since April

After the biggest rain event since April 25th, now we will experience the coolest day in about a month.

Behind the front, it will be cooler, drier, and pleasant with skies turning mostly sunny with highs staying in the 70s.

The wind shift will help push the gulf moisture to the south, and we get to enjoy three low humidity days before it heats up and turns muggy this weekend.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says to enjoy the beautiful Spring day before the Summer preview returns.

