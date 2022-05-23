Cooler, stormy week ahead following weeks of record high temps

The hot streak is over.

Now, let us get ready for a cooler and stormy week ahead.

A warm front will team up with a wave of low pressure to get the next round of storms going in West Texas today. Eventually this complex of storms will arrive in Central Texas this evening. It will hit the Hill Country first around 6 to 9pm and then enter the Austin metro around 10 or 11pm.

There is a slight risk of severe storms that will feature nickel to quarter sized hail and wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph.

Then another low pressure system will combine forces with a cold front to give us another round of widespread rain and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Behind the cold front get ready for low humidity, cooler nights and comfy days for part two of the week.

Don't miss the complete forecast as we break down the timing of the storms and show how much rain we could get this week coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. We stay live and local for you until 10am.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.

