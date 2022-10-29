Cooler mornings expected throughout the week

Central Texans can expect cooler mornings for the rest of the week!

We are waking up to chilly and windy conditions with mostly cloudy skies. The wind will stick around Saturday with gusts of about 20 mph. We will warm up to about 70 and see more and more sunshine as the day goes on.

Make sure you get outside and enjoy this fantastic weather! Sunday will be a little warmer, with a high in the mid-70s.

Monday is Halloween, and it looks like we will be dry. Rain returns to the forecast very late Monday and into Tuesday afternoon.