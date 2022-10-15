Austin to see another hot, humid weekend for ACL 2022

The last weekend of the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival will be hot and humid! Make sure you drink plenty of water as highs move into the lower 90s.

Humidity is up from last weekend, and the feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-90s.

I know we are all getting tired of the hot conditions and lack of rainfall, but we will start seeing significant changes next week—the second half of our Sunday has the potential for scattered showers and storms.

Monday, widespread rainfall is likely. Dust off your umbrella and get your jacket ready!

