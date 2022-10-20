Autumn temperatures continue in Austin

We are on a roll with this nice weather! Not as cold this morning but the air still has a fall feel to it.

We will continue to get spoiled with tons of sun, low humidity and comfy temps today. I think we deserve it since we went through months of heat and humidity.

As the wind increases from the southwest, it will end up being 10 degrees warmer than yesterday but at least the humidity will remain low.

Tonight the autumn feel is back with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Changes are ahead for the weekend as we track two Pacific lows, a Pacific hurricane and a cold front.

