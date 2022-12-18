Freezing temperatures coming just in time for Christmas in Central Texas

The holiday season is here, and it is beginning to look a lot like... never mind, I'm staying inside.

This morning started with freezing temperatures! We will warm up into the mid-50s today with increasing cloud cover.

Heads up for tomorrow: showers will move into the area, so it will be a good idea to have an umbrella handy if you are going to work or Christmas shopping. Then temperatures will continue to drop down from there.

We will wake up to temperatures in the 20s and teens on Friday morning.

Have a plan in place, and remember the 4 Ps during a freeze: people, pets, plants and pipes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.