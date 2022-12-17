Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!

Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin and freezing temperatures in the Hill Country.

Be sure to have your winter coat ready as temperatures will get even cooler as we move into next week.

Stay warm and stay safe! A strong arctic blast will leave us with subfreezing temperatures Friday morning.

