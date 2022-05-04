Warm, humid, windy day in advance of next storm system

Warm, humid, and windy times are ahead today in advance of the next storm system. After a cloudy and drizzly start, the sun breaks out and helps force the highs into the upper 80s and low 90s with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says the strong winds are trying to tell us the next Western Low is getting closer. The strong southerly wind will get the atmosphere ready to go to produce rain and storms on Thursday.

Today most of the severe weather will occur in West Texas. There is a slight chance some of those storms could survive long enough to reach the Hill Country tonight.

The coverage of rain will increase tomorrow as a slow-moving front with the low pressure system in the Plains sags into the area. Most of the rain and storms will happen on Thursday afternoon.

For now, the severe weather threat seems marginal at best, but the FOX 7 Austin Weather Team will be on the lookout for damaging winds and small to moderate sized hail. Rain totals could reach a half to one inch in some spots.

It will be feeling and looking like Spring the next 2 days and then Summer comes this weekend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Advertisement

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.