Picture-perfect sunny day expected for Saturday

FOX 7 Austin

Radar Recap and Weekend Forecast

Yesterday we saw showers and even severe weather. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares a radar recap, damage reports, and our weekend weather.

AUSTIN, Texas - In the wake of the cold front, temperatures are chilly this morning, and we will warm up to about 70. 

Humidity will be low, resulting in a picture-perfect sunny day! 

Remember, on Sunday morning, Daylight Saving Time ends! Don't forget to set your clocks back from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. While changing your clocks, testing your smoke alarms is a good idea. 

We will all get an extra hour of sleep this weekend. The sunrise will be at 6:49 Sunday and the sunset around 5:39.

