Picture-perfect sunny day expected for Saturday

In the wake of the cold front, temperatures are chilly this morning, and we will warm up to about 70.

Humidity will be low, resulting in a picture-perfect sunny day!

Remember, on Sunday morning, Daylight Saving Time ends! Don't forget to set your clocks back from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. While changing your clocks, testing your smoke alarms is a good idea.

We will all get an extra hour of sleep this weekend. The sunrise will be at 6:49 Sunday and the sunset around 5:39.