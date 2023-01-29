Central Texas weather: Another foggy, soggy day

We wake up to another foggy and soggy day with a dense fog advisory until 10 am.

Isolated severe storms are possible in our eastern counties, including eastern Travis County, late morning and into the afternoon. Our main threats are strong winds and hail. Stay weather aware.

Tomorrow we are much cooler thanks to a cold front passing today. Every day is soggy until Friday this week. Also, freezing rain is possible in the Hill Country early Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

We will keep a close eye on this over the coming days. The rest of the area will only see cold rain.

