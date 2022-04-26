Scattered light rain in the area as cool temperatures expected later in day

The cold front that produced the biggest rain event since early February yesterday is all the way into South Texas.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says moisture overrunning the shallow dome of cool air behind the front will keep hit-and-miss light rain showers in the area early in the morning.

By lunch, the showers will be long gone, and the clouds will try to break to allow some sun through late in the day.

The northerly wind and extra cloud cover will help keep highs below average and in the 70s with drier air.

It's going to feel good today through Thursday. Then the Gulf moisture returns with the southerly wind making a comeback.

Warmer, breezy, and more humid times are ahead as we near the weekend.

