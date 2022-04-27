Rain chances increasing as temperatures start to warm up

The nice April feel continues today with the day starting cloudy and cool but finishing with some sun and seasonal afternoon highs.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says temperatures will be back in the 80s with low humidity and light winds.

The Gulf breeze returns tomorrow opening the door for the high humidity to return and leading the charge for a warming trend all the way through the weekend.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is also tracking the chances of storms this weekend.

