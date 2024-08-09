Austin weather: What are our weekend rain chances?

Today will be the 19th day in the 100s for Austin, plus heat indices will be around 105 to 110 all afternoon long.

Much of the area is under a HEAT ADVISORY until 8 p.m.

Some of Central Texas will be rewarded with evening showers and storms as a weak front interacts with the steamy heat. Most of the storms, if they do pop up, will happen between 5 and 10 p.m. Brief heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are possible.

We're not expecting much rain, but it will provide some minor heat relief.

We're also keeping an eye on whether the late-day storms will continue this weekend.

